Home / Pune News / Pune reports 788 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours

The state health department on Saturday reported 788 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and nine deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.57 lakh Covid-19...

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state health department on Saturday reported 788 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and nine deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.57 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.30 lakh have recovered, 7,576 have been reported dead and 18,723 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 351 fresh positive cases on Saturday taking the total count to 1,82,273 and six deaths took the death toll to 4,288. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 165 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the final count to 89,784 and one death took the death toll to 1,275. Pune rural reported 272 new cases taking the final count to 85,232 and two deaths took the death toll to 1,978, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 5,834 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such patients to 17.15 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.88 per cent. Also, 4,922 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total cases to 18.47 lakh.

In addition, 95 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 48,776. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.58%. Of 1,12,05,118 laboratory samples, 18,47,509 have tested positive (16.49%) for Covid-19 till Saturday. Currently 5,60,685 people are in home quarantine and 5,855 people are in institutional quarantine.

