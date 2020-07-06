Pune reports 861 fresh positive cases, 15 Covid-19 deaths on Monday

The city reported 861 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the count of progressive cases to 22,381. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 730 with 15 deaths recorded on Monday.

Three deaths were also reported from out of PMC limits. Of the 7,912 active cases currently, 368 are in critical condition, with 64 on ventilators and 304 in ICU beds.

A total of 4,548 samples were tested on Monday of which 264 were via the rapid antigen detection kits. A total of 1,37,364 samples have been tested in the city as of Monday. On Monday, 630 people were discharged, taking the count of such patients to 13,739.

From the Sassoon General Hospital, a 79-year-old male from Sangamwadi, 62-year-old male from Yerawada, 72-year-old male and 50-year-old male from Hadapsar and 37-year-old male from Kondhwa, were declared dead on Monday.

A 52 year old male from Shramiknagar and an 83-year-old male from Bhairoba were declared dead at Ruby Hall clinic. A 79-year-old male from Sai Sulochana Apartment and a 62-year-old male from Senapati Bapat road were declared dead at the Sahyadri hospital.

Two deaths from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital were also reported, including a 67-year-old male from Shaniwar peth.

Death of a 63-year-old male from Hadapsar was reported from the Noble Hospital and a 52-year-old male from Phursungi was declared dead at Inlaks and Budhrani. A 59-year-old male from Bibwewadi admitted to the Naidu hospital and an 83-year-old female admitted to the KEM hospital were also reported dead on Monday.

A 61-year-old male from Bibwewadi was also reported dead at a Covid care centre in Sinhgad, after the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. The patient was suffering from hypertension too.

Three deaths from out of PMC limits include a 70-year-old female from Camp admitted to the Ruby Hall clinic; 82-year-old female from Camp reported dead at Sassoon Hospital and a 67-year-old male from Solapur reported dead at Ruby Hall Clinic.

PMC begins use of rapid antigen detection kits

The PMC started using the rapid antigen detection kits on Monday and tested 264 samples from five wards. The five wards which are seeing a drastic rise in the number of cases include Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Dhole Patil road, Shivajinagar-Ghole road and Kasba-Vishrambaug wada. Of the 264 samples, 27 tested positive.

The PMC will soon start using the kits for all the 15 wards to ramp up its testing capacity. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “It takes time to set up the procedure and train the staff for the same. Within the next 2-3 days, we will start using the kits at all the 15 wards. The test results are considered final for asymptomatic high-risk contacts of a positive person while for a symptomatic positive person if the results are negative, then they are cross checked through the RT-PCR method.”