Pune reports excess of 442.6mm rainfall this year

A man shields himself under umberlla at it rained in Kothrud in Pune. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The city received a total 442.6mm in excess rainfall at the end of its four months of monsoon, June-September. The Pune seasonal rainfall for this season was reported at 794.9mm and the actual normal rainfall is 566.3mm.

For Pune city (Shivajinagar) the season began in June with cyclone Nisarga and after that, though rainfall activity decreased, by the end of July it had received 56.3 mm of excess rain as compared to its annual average for the same period.

The trend of city receiving excess rainfall continued thereafter for the next two months as well.

“Although rainfall activity was low in the initial days, the impact of Nisarga completed the excess quota of rainfall. Conditions for a good monsoon became favourable at the start of August”, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological Department, Pune.

September turned out to be the most active monsoon month, as it received 228.6mm rainfall.

“September saw heavy spells of rain on most of the days with thunder activity. On some days, the city received very heavy showers in evening, with high temperatures during the day, which occurred due to a low-pressure area which developed over north east Bay of Bengal,” added Kashyapi.

Pune district received 41 per cent more rainfall than normal. The rest of Maharashtra received 1163.8mm of rainfall, which is 164mm more than the normal (999.8 mm).

Only three districts in Maharashtra – Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati received less than normal rainfall this season.

Dams full ; no water scarcity

Of the four dams in Pune district – Khadakwasala, Panshet and Warasgaon are at 100 per cent capacity, while Temghar is 98.64 per cent filled up.

“Good rains in the catchment area will be helpful for farming activity and he city will also not face a water scarcity until the next monsoon season,” added Kashyapi

The rainfall picture from June-September

In June, the city reported 167.1mm rainfall, the normal rainfall during this period is 132.7mm. An excess of 34.4mm rainfall was reported.

In July, the city reported 350.3mm rainfall, the normal rainfall during this period is 328.4mm. An excess of 21.9mm rainfall was reported.

In August, the city reported 596.9mm rainfall, the normal rainfall during this period is 439.2mm. An excess of 157.7mm rainfall was reported.

In September, the city reported 794.9mm rainfall, the normal rainfall during this period is 566.3mm. An excess of 228.6mm rainfall was reported.

In total, from June to September, Pune city reported an excess of 442.6mm rainfall this year.