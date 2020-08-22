Pune reports highest single-day Covid19 deaths in a day

Pune is now a Covid-19 hotspot not just in the state, but also in the country. In addition to most active cases in the country and maximum progressive positives, the city is now reported the highest single-day Covid-19 deaths across the nation on Thursday.

On August 20, Pune district reported 95 deaths in a day of the 981 deaths reported across the country which was the highest for any city or district, while Mumbai which was on the second position reported 46 deaths, which was less than half of what Pune had reported.

Pune city is among the topmost cities with maximum Covid-19 cases in the country, however, the administration is of the view that the city is now riding the peak and so, the number of cases would decline over the next four-six weeks.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner said, “It is true that there is a high prevalence in the district, but thankfully our recovery rate is also high. Since August we have added about 10% of the active cases as over 90% of the total positives were discharged after they successfully recovered.”

“To reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) we are now aggressively testing senior citizens too and with new jumbo facilities, no one will have to wait for ventilators or ICUs. Also, with the help of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we are working on regulation of the essential drugs to ensure that there is no shortage,” he said.

”We appeal to those who have recovered to come forward and donate blood for plasma which has proven to be a promising treatment,” he said.

In addition to Pune, six more cities from Maharashtra were among the top ten cities or districts which reported the highest single-day deaths on August 20. These include Mumbai which reported 46 deaths; Thane 25 deaths; Kolhapur 22 deaths; Nagpur 21; Jalgaon 20 deaths and Ahmednagar 17.

However, the city’s case fatality rate is far less than Mumbai which has a case fatality rate of about 5.5% while Pune district is 2.4% and within the city, Pune rural is now the new eyesore for the administration with the highest case fatality rate at 3.2%.

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, health activist from Jan Aarogya Manch, said, “Prevalence rate is definitely high in Pune. The main concern was that the administration and at the individual level, the people of Pune were lacking in prevention measures. Due to economic compulsion, the unlock process is underway. Also, due to the demographics of the city, where about 40 per cent of the population lives in slums, the rise in cases was expected.”

“We are following the curve of the virus which was seen in Delhi or Mumbai, and soon we will also see declining of the peak too. We are witnessing that there is no proper nursing care for patients and also this condition is highlighting the loophole in the health infrastructure,” he said.

The district administration is now ramping up its critical care facilities. Currently, there are about 710 intensive care unit (ICU) beds with ventilators and 827 ICU beds without ventilators. By next week with the inauguration of two jumbo facilities at College of Engineering, Pune and Annasaheb Magar stadium, Pune will also see 400 more ICU beds being added which will take the total count to above 1,000 ICU beds in the district.