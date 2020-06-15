Pune reports more discharges than fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday

On Monday, 236 people were discharged after being cured of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, while 234 fresh cases were reported in the city in 24 hours since Sunday evening.

The positive progressive count of the city is now 9,890, while the number of discharged stands at 6,446, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

Ten deaths were reported on Monday taking the death count to 458.

Out of the 2, 986 patients admitted currently, 230 are in a critical condition.

Three deaths were reported from Naidu hospital, including a 47-year-old male residing at Koregaon Park who was admitted on June 12 and declared dead on the same day. The cause of death (COD) is reported to be cardio respiratory arrest bilateral extensive pneumonia, along with Covid-19 infection.

Second death reported from the hospital is of a 60-year-old male, a resident of Gangadham chowk. The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 10 and declared dead on June 13. The cause of death is reported to be severe hypoxia due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), along with him being Covid-19 positive.

The third death reported was of an 82-year-old male resident of Kondhwa. The patient was admitted on June 9 and declared dead on June 14. The patient also suffered from diabetes and acute kidney injury.

Three deaths were also reported from Sassoon General Hospital which includes that of a 69-year-old female from Yerawada. She was admitted on June 13 and declared dead on June 14. The cause of death was reported as type I respiratory failure with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) bilateral pneumonia due to Covid-19.

The second death was that of a 42-year-old male who was residing at Dandekar bridge. The patient was admitted on June 11 and declared dead on June 15. The cause of the death was reported as acute respiratory failure due to ARDS, diabetes, hepatitis and sepsis.

Third death reported is that of a 90-year-old female residing at Gokhalenagar. She was admitted on June 11 and declared dead on June 15. The cause of death is ARDS, hypertension, myocarditis and acute kidney injury.

Other deaths include a 64-year-old male from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The patient was a resident of Dandekar bridge who was admitted on June 9 and declared dead on June 14. The death was reported due to hypoxic respiratory failure and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Another death of a 55- year-old male from Yerawada was reported on June 14 from the Sahyadri hospital. The patient died due to severe ARDS, acute kidney injury and hypertension.

A 75-year-old male was declared dead at Aundh district hospital on June 15. The patient suffered from bronchial asthma.

Another 73-year-old male from Inamdar hospital was reported dead due to hypertension, diabetes, and acute kidney injury, along with Covid-19 infection.

Woman undergoes treatment for a month, discharged after complete recovery

A 50-year-old woman was discharged from the Aundh District hospital after undergoing Covid-19 treatment for a month. The woman, a resident of Yerawada, was also admitted at the Intensive care unit after her condition deteriorated. Dr Prakash Rokde, medical officer at the hospital, said, “The patient complained of fever on May 15 and was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. After undergoing treatment for over a month, she has been discharged on June 15 after she tested negative for the virus on June 14.”

“She was shifted to the ICU on the third date after she was brought to the hospital as her condition worsened and then shifted back to the general ward on June 4.”

“The treatment method for the patient included oxygen IV, antibiotics, tablet azee, injection clexane, injection methyl prednisolone, vitamin C and tab zinc,” added the doctor.