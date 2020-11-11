Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune reports one death, less than 500 Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune reports one death, less than 500 Covid cases in 24 hours

District has reported 3.39 lakh Covid cases of which 3.15 lakh have recovered, 7,119 have been reported dead and 16,903 are active cases undergoing treatment or in home isolation

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

A health worker at a Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The state health department reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 457 cases were reported from Pune city, PCMC and Pune rural. One death due to the infection was reported in 24 hours.

The district has reported 3.39 lakh Covid cases of which 3.15 lakh have recovered, 7,119 have been reported dead and 16,903 are active cases undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 187 new cases taking the total count to 174,433 and zero deaths taking the death toll to 4,073 while PCMC reported 110 new cases taking the final count to 85,706 and zero deaths with 1,187 as death toll. Pune rural reported 160 new cases taking the final count to 79,311 and one death taking the death toll to 1,826, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 10,769 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.88 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 91.96%. Also, 3,791 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.26 lakh.

In addition, 46 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 46,374. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of 9,536,182 laboratory samples, 1,726,926 have been tested positive (18.11%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 1,011,004 people are in home quarantine and 6,980 people are in institutional quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 17:38 IST
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
Nov 11, 2020 17:11 IST

latest news

Farah Khan’s video of daughter Anya and her puppy is all kinds of adorable
Nov 11, 2020 18:07 IST
Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) awarded with 5 star rating by MHRD innovation cell and AICTE
Nov 11, 2020 18:05 IST
Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video
Nov 11, 2020 17:56 IST
When Joe Biden received a letter from Nagpur
Nov 11, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.