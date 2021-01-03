Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune reports three deaths, 545 new cases

Pune reports three deaths, 545 new cases

On Sunday, Pune district reported three deaths related to the Covid19-infection over the past 24 hours, as per the state health department. The city reported 545 new cases, which...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

On Sunday, Pune district reported three deaths related to the Covid19-infection over the past 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The city reported 545 new cases, which takes the final count of Covid-19 cases to 3.74 lakh, of which 3.52 lakh have recovered.

The death toll for Pune district, state health department, is 7,807. A total of 14,200 cases are active, undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation.

All the three reported deaths were from PMC area which took the PMC toll to 4,411.



The death toll in PCMC is 1,277 and Pune rural stands at 2,082.

The city reported 289 fresh cases taking its final count to 1,91,969.

PCMC reported 110 new cases, taking its count to 93,863 and 146 new cases in Pune rural put the rural count at 88,440.

The state health department reported that 2,064 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 18.26 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%.Currently 2,47,972 people are in home quarantine and 2,969 people are in institutional quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Leicester move up to third place with win at Newcastle
by Reuters
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.