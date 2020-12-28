Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune reports zero Covid deaths in past 24 hours

Pune reports zero Covid deaths in past 24 hours

The district has reported 3.70 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.48 lakh have recovered, 7,760 have been reported dead and 14,848 are active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals or in-home isolation.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A healthcare worker at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India. (HT FILE PHOTO)

For the first time in months, Pune district has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours. The city reported 586 new cases on Sunday. The district has reported 3.70 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.48 lakh have recovered, 7,760 have been reported dead and 14,848 are active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals or in-home isolation.

Pune city reported 302 new cases taking the total count to 1, 90,184 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 4,399, while PCMC reported 107 new cases taking the final count to 93, 073 and zero deaths took the death toll to 1,267. Pune rural reported 177 new cases taking the final count to 87, 378 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 2,059, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 2,124 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.09 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.29 per cent. Also, 3,314 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total to over 19.19 lakh.

In addition, 66 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,388. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57 per cent.

Of the 1, 25,02,554 laboratory samples, 19,19,550 have been tested positive (15.35%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 4, 57,385 people are in-home quarantine and 3,323 people are in institutional quarantine.

