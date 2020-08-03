Sections
Pune resident held with Rs 2.17 lakh worth of illegal tobacco products

Anti-narcotics cell and the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch arrested the man from Chandannagar

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:57 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

A 48-year old resident of Chandannagar has been arrested for selling banned tobacco products, like paan masala and gutkha, estimated to be worth Rs 2.17 lakh. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)

A 48-year old resident of Chandannagar has been arrested for selling banned tobacco products, like paan masala and gutkha, estimated to be worth Rs 2.17 lakh. The anti-narcotics cell and the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch made the arrest on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that a person identified as Rajendra Zumbarlal Surapuriya, 48, a resident of Chandannagar was engaged in the illegal sale of banned tobacco products, a team of crime branch officials conducted a raid and seized the banned products from his possession.

A case under section 188 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, 270 ( Whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life ),272 ( Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale ),273 ( Sale of noxious food or drink ) and 328 ( Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence ) has been lodged against the accused.

Besides, he has also been booked under relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act and the Maharashtra Covid-19 regulation act.



