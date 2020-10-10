Sections
Pune residents should not step out without masks: Ajit Pawar

I was told by the police and municipal corporation officials that they are regularly fining violators, but people are still neglecting the virus prevention guidelines, he says

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The deputy chief minister also meet the officials of Pune Smart Development Corporation Limited and instructed them to take steps to complete projects on time. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed his unhappiness over many residents not wearing masks.

At the meeting with elected members, police and government officials in the city on Friday, Pawar said, “During my visits to various parts of the city, I noticed that many citizens are not wearing masks. I was told by the police and municipal corporation officials that they are regularly fining violators, but people are still neglecting the virus prevention guidelines. It is a must to wear masks. Residents should not step out without wearing it.”

The guardian minister even pulled up an official at the meeting for not wearing a mask. The deputy chief minister later meet the officials of Pune Smart Development Corporation Limited and instructed them to take steps to complete projects on time.

The minister told smart city officials to chalk out plans and take steps to improve the ranking of Pune city in smart city projects. The ranks of cities under the Smart Cities Mission are rated over factors, including project implementation and funds utilisation.

