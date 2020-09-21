Pune RTO to start morning learning licence tests

With the unlock phase, Pune city is slowly reopening after the lockdown and many government offices have started functioning again. One of them is the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, which had been closed due to the countrywide lockdown since the past four months and various works at the RTO has been stopped.

The RTO has now started daily operations and citizens are making a beeline at the office premises to get their work done. In a bid to reduce crowd at the RTO and maintain proper social distancing, the RTO authorities announced that from Monday, September 21, the learning licence tests will be conducted from morning 7:30am to 6pm. Applicants will be called in seven different slots throughout the day.

“Over the last few days, it was noticed that there is a heavy rush at the learning licence department, so we decided not to risk the public health during this pandemic and took the decision to start learning licence tests from 7:30am. Accordingly the revised online quota appointments will be given to the applications starting from September 21. There will be seven slots throughout the day of 1.5 hours each and in each slot only 100 applicants will be called to give the test. So, each day we will conduct 700 tests for learning licence at the department and will maintain proper social distancing,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.