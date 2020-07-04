Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune rural police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 2 crore; 835 held

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:30 IST

By Nadeen Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The action was taken under the direction of Sandip Patil, SP, Pune rural, who ordered action under the Prohibition Act after receiving complaints about illicit liquor being supplied on a large scale. (PTI’/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune rural police seized illicit liquor estimated to be worth Rs two crore and arrested 835 persons engaged in illegal activities related to liquor trade in two months during the lockdown period.

As many as 908 cases have also been registered regarding the same, said police.

The action was taken under the direction of Sandip Patil, SP, Pune rural, who ordered action under the Prohibition Act after receiving complaints about illicit liquor being supplied on a large scale.

“Despite lockdown wine shop owners were charging high price for liquor and indulging in black marketing,” he said.



“Action was taken primarily in Baramati and Purandar talukas where maximum number of complaints were lodged,” said Patil.

“Our officials raided many places during the lockdown period and carried out a drive against sale of illicit liquor and illegal liquor trade,” said Patil.

“Many wine shop owners who were selling expensive foreign liquor at exorbitant prices were also arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act,” he said.

The police also continued their action against those engaged in the illegal liquor trade post lockdown and took undue advantage of the relaxations.

Earlier, the rural police had sought cancellation of licenses of those establishments in under their jurisdiction who were found to be selling Indian Made Foreign (IMFL), liquor and other alcoholic drinks during the lockdown period in March, April and May.

