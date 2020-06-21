Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Bibvewadi ward needs testing, quarantine facility

Pune’s Bibvewadi ward needs testing, quarantine facility

Bibvewadi ward area has three wards which include Salisbury Park-Maharshinagar, Market Yard-Indiranagar, and Upper Indiranagar.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Saurabh Rao (left) takes stock of Covid-19 situation at the Bibvewadi ward office with civic and elected officials. (HT PHOTO)

Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Rao reviewed the Bibvewadi regional ward office on Saturday after the area reported a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Bibvewadi regional ward office is among the top five areas that is more positive cases in the city. Rao is the incharge of Dholepatil road and Bhavani peth ward office which was the most affected ward offices in the city before preventive measures helped check the growth rate of positive cases.

Pravin Chorbole, president of Bibvewadi ward office said, “Elected members along with ward office staff discussed various issues with Rao. He suggested having a dedicated testing lab and a quarantine facility. The civic administration and elected members conducted joint visits at some places in Bibvewadi ward areas.

Bibvewadi ward area has three wards which include Salisbury Park-Maharshinagar, Market Yard-Indiranagar, and Upper Indiranagar.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WWDC 2020: Apple reveals iOS 13’s big adoption success
Jun 21, 2020 14:22 IST
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Jun 21, 2020 14:18 IST
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Jun 21, 2020 14:21 IST
‘Yoga is like the sea, never-ending, more you explore, more you study’
Jun 21, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.