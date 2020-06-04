Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378

Pune’s Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378

Thirty of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, where the Covid-19 count now stands at 587.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

With 340 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in Pune district of Maharashtra grew to 8,474, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 378 as 11 more people died due to the infection. It is the highest single-day Covid-19 death toll so far in the district, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Of the 340 cases, 288 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The number of patients there is now 7,145. However, 229 patients were discharged from the hospitals,” he said.

Thirty of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, where the Covid-19 count now stands at 587.



The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Romantic relationships help breast cancer survivors cut stress
Jun 04, 2020 13:48 IST
At virtual bilateral meet, India and Australia sign seven agreement
Jun 04, 2020 13:47 IST
Office life post lockdown: Mind The Gap, Oops! That’s Too Close
Jun 04, 2020 13:44 IST
Covid-19: CM Mamata directs govt not to take steps against late employees
Jun 04, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.