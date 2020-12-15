Pune’s Covid CFR stays above 2% for more than five months

Pune: The city’s case fatality rate (CFR) due to Covid-19 infection has remained above 2% for over five months since August now. CFR is the proportion of people who die from a specified disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time. While the number of new cases has been going down since October, except for a slight spike post Diwali, the number of deaths has remained constant for the city.

While the positivity rate of the city which was close to 30% in August, with reducing newer cases, the positivity rate, the number of positives reported for every 100 people who are tested, has dipped to below 10% as reported earlier by HT on Monday.

However, the CFR which was close to 4.62% in May, the highest for the city, had dipped to its lowest in July to 1.81%. Since August, the CFR has been above 2% consistently and in December for the first ten days the CFR for Covid has gone up to 2.61%.

In the past one week alone, from December 4 to December 10, a total of 2,103 positives were reported and over 2,300 were discharged. For the same period, over 44 deaths due to Covid were reported. Currently, there are about 373 in Pune city as of Tuesday’s Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) report. Of these, 224 are on ventilators, while 149 are in ICU without ventilators. Also, 810 Covid patients are undergoing oxygen treatment.