Pune’s famous Dagadusheth Ganesh temple too waterlogged on Wednesday

Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at Budhwar peth in Pune, was also flooded due to rains on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, when Pune received the highest rainfall for the month of October in a decade, the city’s famous Dagadusheth Ganpati temple too witnessed water logging since the entire Shivaji road, where the temple is located, was submerged while rains wreaked havoc all day long.

However, despite the heavy rain, there were no casualties reported from the city. At the temple, staff ensured that water receded immediately.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, there were 40 distress calls made to the department, mostly relating to water entering into housing societies. At Chandan nagar, water entered into the police station, submerging documents, files and furniture.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Shivajinagar weather station received 112.1 mm rain within 24 hours starting 8:30 am, Wednesday morning while Pashan recorded 120.2 mm rain and Lohegaon received 125.7mm rainfall. Previously on October 5, 2010, Shivajinagar had received 181.1 mm within 24 hours, which was even higher than the numbers recorded this Wednesday.

Several residents were affected by the heavy showers as water entered into their homes causing damage to property. Due to heavy rains during three hours between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Wednesday, there were multiple incidents of wall collapse and falling of trees, according to the fire brigade department. The three hours recorded 76 mm rainfall, leading to water logging in most low-lying areas of the city.