Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune’s famous Dagadusheth Ganesh temple too waterlogged on Wednesday

Pune’s famous Dagadusheth Ganesh temple too waterlogged on Wednesday

The rains on Wednesday were the highest for a single day in the month of October in the past 10 years.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Pune

Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at Budhwar peth in Pune, was also flooded due to rains on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, when Pune received the highest rainfall for the month of October in a decade, the city’s famous Dagadusheth Ganpati temple too witnessed water logging since the entire Shivaji road, where the temple is located, was submerged while rains wreaked havoc all day long.

However, despite the heavy rain, there were no casualties reported from the city. At the temple, staff ensured that water receded immediately.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, there were 40 distress calls made to the department, mostly relating to water entering into housing societies. At Chandan nagar, water entered into the police station, submerging documents, files and furniture.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Shivajinagar weather station received 112.1 mm rain within 24 hours starting 8:30 am, Wednesday morning while Pashan recorded 120.2 mm rain and Lohegaon received 125.7mm rainfall. Previously on October 5, 2010, Shivajinagar had received 181.1 mm within 24 hours, which was even higher than the numbers recorded this Wednesday.

Also Read: Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year

Several residents were affected by the heavy showers as water entered into their homes causing damage to property. Due to heavy rains during three hours between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Wednesday, there were multiple incidents of wall collapse and falling of trees, according to the fire brigade department. The three hours recorded 76 mm rainfall, leading to water logging in most low-lying areas of the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Oct 16, 2020 13:19 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST

latest news

All schools to reopen in Sikkim from October 19: Official
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Apply for 142 assistant vacancies
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
The foods that can help you fight depression in trying times
Oct 16, 2020 13:16 IST
Woman builds selfie booth for doggo so she can take pics herself. Watch
Oct 16, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.