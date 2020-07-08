Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Kasba MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for Covid-19

Pune’s Kasba MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for Covid-19

On her official Twitter handle, Tilak, wrote: “Today, me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We are both not showing any symptoms and have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine and have thus self-isolated. All other family members have tested negative.”

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Prior to this current Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar tested positive for the infection. A total of 211 PMC staff have also tested positive, of which 12 persons died. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Kasba peth legislator and former mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak, announced on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with her mother. Mukta Tilak’s father expired with Covid-19 four days ago.

On her official Twitter handle, Tilak, a BJP legislator, wrote: “Today, me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We are both not showing any symptoms and have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine and have thus self-isolated. All other family members have tested negative.”

Tilak said, “While we did have our first tests done immediately, the next day after my father passed away, we tested negative. We did a follow-up test on the fifth day wherein we tested positive. So, we are at home now and taking care of ourselves.”

Prior to this current Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar tested positive for the infection. A total of 211 PMC staff have also tested positive, of which 12 persons died.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE’s decision to rationalise syllabus is welcome
Jul 08, 2020 17:55 IST
Uttarakhand board to mark students from containment zones who missed exams on average marks basis
Jul 08, 2020 17:54 IST
‘I wish Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken up’: Apurva Asrani
Jul 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes
Jul 08, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.