Pune's lockdown exit to take place in 3 phases... starting June 3

Pune’s lockdown exit to take place in 3 phases... starting June 3

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:54 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Strap: Lockdown 5: Municipal commissioner announces phase-wise opening up of city’s non-containment areas on June 3, 5 and June 8

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Tuesday issued orders for Lockdown 5, which mainly focused on the city beginning to move back to normal.

Gaikwad said, “As instructed by the state government, various relaxations have given in three stages. The first stage starts on June 3, where citizens can go for walks and ride cycles. In the second stage, from June 5, citizens autorickshaws, taxis and other self-employment services will start. In the third stage of relaxation from June 8, private offices will start functioning with 10 per cent manpower.”

Gaikwad clarified that all these relaxations are only for non-containment zones, which he claims is almost 90 per cent part of the city.



Three-phased easing of lockdown

(Only in non-containment zones)

From Wednesday, June 3

- Exercise in public spaces, but not in gymnasiums, indoor clubs

- Cycling, jogging, running in gardens

- Public gardens open for public

- Self-employed services, like plumber, electrician, pest control, technicians can begin operations taking necessary care

- Garages open, but only by prior appointment

- Government offices open with 15 per cent manpower

From June 5

- Taxis/autorickshaws permitted

- Private cars allowed on roads

- Tulshibaug, Hong Kong lane and individual shops allowed to open on P1 (odd dates) and P2 (even dates) basis

- Vegetable markets and Mandai allowed to open on the odd-even dates plan

- Trial rooms in shops not allowed to operate. No exchange of goods in clothing stores permitted

- Shopkeepers must ensure social distancing of at least 6 metres

- People encouraged to walk or cycle

- Shops allowed to open from 9am to 5pm

From June 8

- Private offices can open with 10 per cent manpower.

-Rest of the employees can work from home

Not allowed in all zones

- Schools, colleges, classes

- Cinema halls, Gyms, Swimming pools, auditoriums

- Religious places

- Salons, beauty parlour

- Malls, hotels

Precautions that need to be taken at public places

- Mask compulsory

- Owner of establishment and government authorities to ensure physical distance

- No groups of more than five

- Maximum of 50 people allowed for marriages; 20 for final rites of deceased

- Spitting not allowed

- Smoking and chewing tobacco not allowed in public places

