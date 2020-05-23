Pune’s Lohegaon airport gears up to restart operations

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 17:15 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

Signs on social distancing placed on the immigration office floor in Pune on Friday as domestic flights will begin operations from May 25. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

PUNE Pune’s Lohegaon international airport is geared to begin operations given that domestic flights are set to resume on May 25.

The first flight to Pune airport will arrive from Bengaluru at 1:45 am on May 25.

Kuldip Singh, airport director, said, “In addition to taking care of the passengers, the airport staff is also equipped with masks, sanitisers and gloves to ensure staff is safe. Also, we will ensure that social distancing is maintained between passengers to avoid the spread of this deadly virus.”

A contactless screening of tickets is provided to ensure no contact between staff and passengers.



Lohegaon airport, which is primarily a defence air terminal, has multiple informational posters on social distancing norms put up across its premises.

According to guideline issued by the aviation ministry, passengers can only hire authorised taxis having exited from the terminal.

Transit passengers will not be allowed to leave the transit area.

Sanitation will be done at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders and ramps, and limited use of trolleys at the arrival areas will be allowed.

Seating in the airport leaves at least one seat vacant between passengers to allow social distancing.

Passengers have also been asked to minimise the usage of toilets and only one person will be allowed to accompany a child or senior citizen, in case required.

No meals will be provided on the aircraft. No newspapers or magazines will be allowed on board either.

Throughout the airport, circle barriers have been put up to help maintain distances between passengers.

