Pune’s recovery rate improves to 78.80 per cent

Pune’s recovery rate is showing signs of improvement despite the city overtaking Mumbai in the total number of Covid-19 positive cases across the country.

As on Wednesday, city’s progressive case tally stood at 77,368 of which 60,963 have recovered, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data. The overall recovery rate stood at 78.80 per cent, which was almost 2 per cent more as compared to one week earlier. At the same time, the city’s active ratio is at 18.81 per cent from 20.92 per cent a week ago. On August 6, the city’s recovery rate was 70.29 while the active ratio was 27.36 per cent.

With an improved recovery rate, the bed availability situation in hospitals in the city and adjoining areas has also improved.

The city, till Wednesday, had reported 14,556 active cases of which 815 are in critical condition with 483 on ventilator and 332 in intensive care unit (ICU) without ventilator. Also, 2,470 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment. As on August 13, the city’s recovery rate was 76.73 per cent with 53,958 patients recovered out of total 70,723.

“The active cases trend over the last ten days show that it has come down to 19 per cent from 27 per cent. I am happy to see this,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In case of the doubling rate too, the PMC has reported a doubling rate of 43.69 days, which was 38.69 days on August 13.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that Pune’s overall Covid situation is improving. “While on one hand, the recovery rate has gone up to 78.80 per cent, the percentage of those undergoing treatment has come down to 18.81. Both these numbers are good signs,” said Mohol.

On Tuesday, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, Pune city’s R0 (R naught) has come down to 0.70 as of August 17 and the data forecasts that the Covid-19 positive case curve will flatten by the end of this month. R0 is a mathematical term that gives a general idea about how contagious an infectious disease is. The figure tells the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease from one person with that disease.