Pune sees highest 1-day spike of 2,111 Covid cases as per state health department

The city has reported its highest single day spike of 2,111 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 43,645. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded only 1,751 fresh positive cases taking the progressive positives to 42,466. The PMC and state health department have been reporting a discrepancy in the Covid-19 figures with a difference of at least 1000 progressive positives since the past week.

The city on Wednesday also reported 33 deaths, which took the death toll to 1,068, according to the civic body while the state health department claimed that 36 deaths were reported in the PMC area taking the toll to 1,117.

The city also saw the highest spike in the number of samples being collected in a day as 7,595 samples were collected taking the total to 2.23 lakh. Of the 16,269 active cases, 609 are in critical condition with 94 patients on ventilator support while the remaining are in the ICU with comorbidities or undergoing non-invasive therapy.

The number of those declared cured and discharged reached 25,129 as 883 were discharged on Wednesday.

Of the total deaths, eight were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), seven were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), two each from AICTS, KEM, Rao nursing hospital, Jehangir and Naidu hospital.

One death was reported from Nicmar in Baner which is a Covid care centre, forth such death reported in the city.

One death each has been reported from Surya Sahyadri hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Noble, Inamdar hospital, Rising medicare hospital, Deoyani multispeciality hospital and Bharati hospital.

There were six deaths from out of PMC limits, but reported in city hospitals wherein three were from Sassoon General Hospital and one each from Jehangir, Sahyadri and Symbiosis.