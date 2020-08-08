Pune sees more discharges than fresh positive cases in 24 hours

The city is witnessing a dip in the number of active cases with more discharges than fresh positive cases being reported. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday reported 1,290 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours which took the progressive positive count to 64,576, while 1,961 people were discharged, taking the count of those cured and discharged to 46,735.

Currently, there are 16,325 active cases of which 717 are critical cases, 443 on ventilators and 274 are in the ICU without ventilators. At least 2,318 people are undergoing oxygen treatment in the city’s hospitals.

PMC data also recorded 37 deaths and the death toll now stands at 1,516. Meanwhile, the state health department reported 1,457 positive cases and 39 deaths. The progressive positive count is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, as per the state data.

About 5,051 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday, which took the final count of tests conducted to 3.13 lakh.

Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) reported 14 deaths on Saturday, five from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) and five from Naidu hospital, four from Kashibai Navale hospital and two from Poona hospital.

One death each was reported from Inamdar hospital, Bharati hospital, Pune Adventist hospital, Dalvi hospital, Sancheti hospital, Noble Hospital and Life Care hospital.

Thirteen deaths were also reported of those from out of the PMC limits. Two deaths from cantonment were reported at the SGH and Ruby Hall Clinic and 11 deaths were reported from out of district, PCMC and rural areas, including three each from SGH and command hospital, two each from DMH and one each from DH Aundh, O & P Hospital and Kashibai Navale hospital.