Pune sees slight rise in temperature

Pune, on Tuesday, reported a rise in the day as well as night temperature providing a respite to citizens from the cooler winds. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in the city was at 31.4 degrees Celsius and night temperature was 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Dr SD Sanap, Scientist C with the weather forecasting department of IMD, Pune, said that in the coming days, the temperature is expected to gradually increase.

“The day and night temperature may witness a gradual increase making the day and night pleasant. As of now, the models do not forecast any immediate drop in temperature. The day temperature in the coming days may remain around 32 degrees Celsius,” said Dr Sanap.

The day temperature reported in Pune was 2.6 degrees more than the normal and the night temperature was 0.4 degrees more than the normal temperature. The normal day temperature was expected to be 28.8 degrees Celsius and night temperature was expected to be 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about why the day temperature has not seen any drastic fall over the last few days, Dr Sanap noted that there was a chill in the air because of the cooler north easterly winds.

“However, the city had clear skies because of which the warmer radiations of the sun could penetrate better giving a warm day as compared to the night. The cooler winds from the north further aided the drop in night temperature,” said Dr Sanap.

Many parts of the state continue to witness the chilling nights. On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Parbhani, Marathwada, at 10.8 degrees Celsius.