Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions amid lockdown 3.0

Almost after 40 days of lockdown, Pune will witness gradual opening up from Monday with the police and district administration offering partial relaxation following the state government’s revised order on Sunday.

According to police, five shops of non-essential goods per lane between 10am and 6pm will be allowed to operate in non-containment areas of the city while liquor stores will reopen in the district. Containment zones, which will be restricted to hotspots, will remain under lockdown in light of the positive Covid19 cases in the areas. The essential commodities’ shops like groceries, vegetables, milk, meat, among others, will be open from 10am and 6pm.

“After 7pm, nothing will be allowed to function. Everything will be completely shut,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police. His order also mentions, “People above the age of 65, pregnant women, children below age of 10 and those with serious medical conditions, have been asked to stay indoors.” A list of police station-wise containment zones has been made. The containment zones are the same with an addition of three-four spots. Essential shops in containment zones will be allowed to operate between 10am and 2pm.

However, which five shops and the extent of a “lane” was not clarified by either the state government order or the Pune police order. For areas like MG road and JM road, which are long lanes with scores of shops, clarification is yet to be provided.

“We are trying to call the district collector, divisional commissioner and we even tried to message them, but they are not reachable. We are in a confused state of mind. In a place like Laxmi road, there are over 1,000 shops. How will we choose which five of the 1,000 shops will be opened? Nobody is asking us,” said Fatehchand Ranka, head of Pune Saraf Association and director of Ranka Jewellers.

As per the Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, the administration will offer graded relaxation in Pune district including the city.

“We are going to allow information technology (IT) companies to operate with a work force of 33% at Hinjewadi. In Chakan and Talegaon industrial belts, they will be allowed to open fully. Aa far as PMC and PCMC non-containment areas are concerned, we are going to allow certain things while certain things will remain closed,” said Ram.

A detailed order is expected from the collector’s office on Monday.

Malls and other social organisations will continue to remain shut.

The shops that will be allowed to function will include non-essential stand-alone shops including wine shops.