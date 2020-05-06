Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune set to witness rise in temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius on May 7-8: IMD

Pune set to witness rise in temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius on May 7-8: IMD

The city is likely to witness 42 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on May 7 and 8, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40...

Updated: May 06, 2020 21:17 IST

By Prachi Bari,

The city is likely to witness 42 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on May 7 and 8, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and the highest maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola (Vidarbha).

The city will witness partly cloudy skies generally towards the afternoon throughout the week until May 10. The minimum temperatures will be at 24 degrees Celsius on May 7 and 8. On May 9 and 10, the maximum temperature is forecast to drop by one degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, a western disturbance as a trough is likely to cause a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bangladesh and east Vidarbha. There is also a possibility of trough/wind discontinuity from east Bihar to south interior Tamil Nadu over east Vidarbha that is causing low-pressure areas over south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal. However, the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists over the same region.



“Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, and above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka,” said an official from IMD.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
May 06, 2020 21:44 IST
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
May 06, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Tipplers resist desperation, maintain order outside liquor shops in Haryana
May 06, 2020 22:34 IST
Stop exodus of migrant labourers: Bajwa to Punjab CM
May 06, 2020 22:32 IST
Three held for killing Delhi cop, his friend
May 06, 2020 22:31 IST
HC allows Haryana to hold PG counselling
May 06, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.