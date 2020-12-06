Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune shivers at 10.4 degrees Celsius, lowest temp in state on Sunday

Pune shivers at 10.4 degrees Celsius, lowest temp in state on Sunday

The city reported the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 10.4 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)....

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:05 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

The city reported the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 10.4 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mahabaleshwar was warmer than Pune at 13.9 degrees Celsius. Nashik also reported 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature whereas Parbhani in Marathwada reported 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Pashan reported slighting higher temperature than Shivajinagar at 10.7 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported 13.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The maximum temperature in the city was 29.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday which was 0.4 degrees less than the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual increase in night temperature during this week with mainly clear sky.



“As per the model forecast, a slight increase in night temperature is expected in this week making the nights a little less cooler,” said an IMD official.

The weather department had earlier stated that due to the cold northern easterly winds there has been a drop in night temperatures in the city. The cold winds travel to the southern peninsula which causes a drop in the mercury levels, said the weather department.

Top five cities with lowest temperature

Cities==Minimum temperature on Sunday (in degree Celsius)

Pune==10.4

Nashik==10.6

Parbhani==10.8

Aurangabad==12.2

Akola==12.7

Source: IMD

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:11 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Dec 06, 2020 19:07 IST
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
Dec 06, 2020 19:59 IST

latest news

Woman finds creepy doll head embedded in new house’s basement
Dec 06, 2020 22:25 IST
Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 22:26 IST
Real estate firm director arrested from Mumbai in cheating case
Dec 06, 2020 22:24 IST
Four Delhi borders closed down as protests against farm laws continue
Dec 06, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.