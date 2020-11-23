Pune suburbs overflow with garbage post-Diwali

Garbage was spotted lying at the roadside in Katraj. Unhygienic conditions like these are prevailing in the city which are proving to be a breeding place for germs and other diseases. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The major suburbs of Pune are grappling with overflowing garbage dumped at public places post-Diwali. The garbage lifting work has been hit due to the non-availability of manpower and health workers not visiting the suburbs since the festival.

The areas particularly affected are Parvati, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Aundh, Mohammadwadi, NIBM, Wagholi, Vimannagar and Vishrantwadi.

According to residents in the area, unhygienic conditions are already prevailing in the city and the open containers are proving to be a breeding place for germs and other toxic substances.

“The garbage issue has become a topic of concern for area residents as foul-smelling garbage is getting entangled in the two-wheelers passing through the area. Flies and other organisms are breeding at the garbage spots which is threatening public health in our area,” said Sachin Kshirsagar, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

Kasturba Vasahat and Indira Vasahat in Aundh has witnessed overflowing garbage during the past four days while garbage bins in Vadgaonsheri gaothan, Thite Vasti and Nagpul roadsides in Kharadi have been overflowing with no action in sight.

Pradeep Chopde, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth said, “The entire expenditure on garbage management is wasteful exercise unless and until the garbage generated is disposed in the same area where it is generated. The current elected representatives lack the necessary acumen in dealing with issues of garbage generation and its disposal. PMC must immediately remove the garbage from those spots and clean up the area with disinfectants. Such lackadaisical behavior during the Covid-19 crisis is uncalled for.”

PMC solid waste management chief Sanjay Gawade said, “We are taking necessary steps for quick disposal of garbage. There were some issues related to ground clearance and have been sorted out.”