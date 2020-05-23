Pune to get additional 2,000 beds from private hospitals for Covid patients

Following Maharashtra government’s order to take control of 80 per cent of total beds in the private hospitals, the number of beds for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is likely to increase substantially that will help the civic administration deal with the growing number of patients.

According to Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, after the government decided to regulate 80 per cent beds in private hospitals, the capacity is likely to be increased by 2,000 in the city.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, at least 800 more beds are likely to be added, said a civic official from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“The additional capacity of beds with ventilators and oxygen will help us fight against Covid-19 even if the number of patients grows at current pace till August,” said Gaikwad.

It was on Friday that the state government decided to take charge of 80 per cent of total operational beds in private hospitals. The Pune district administration held a meeting in this regard on Saturday with private hospitals in which they were apprised about the decision.

“Representatives from around 60 hospitals having more than 100 beds attended the meeting. During the meeting the hospital representatives raised some issues about which the administration has promised them to address,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner after the meeting.

According to Mhaisekar, as per existing capacity, Pune currently has 8,982 beds of which 459 are ventilator beds, 1,736 are with oxygen supply and 860 with ICU facilities. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, there are around a total of 3,469 beds currently available.

These additional beds from private hospitals, according to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, will be used for tertiary treatment. “They will boost our capacity further,” said Ram, who was part of the meeting

Besides taking charge of 80 per cent hospitals, the government has capped treatment cost to lowest rates applicable while also invoking Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (Mesma). “For the rest of 20 per cent beds, hospitals will be free to apply their rates,” said Mhaisekar.

Dist admin to expedite land acquisition process

Amid lockdown, the Pune district administration has decided to expedite the land acquisition process for major projects in the city as well as district.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, he has asked all the concerned officials to resume the process of acquiring land for projects such as Metro rail, Bhama Askhed pipeline, Palkhi Marg road widening and other civic work in the city.

“These are all important projects and directions have been given to officials to complete compensation disbursement and other aspects as early as possible,” said Ram on Saturday a day after his meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar when the latter took a review of various projects including Covid-related preparations in the district.

According to a senior official, through expediting land acquisition, the administration wants to resume work to employ workers as lockdown had stalled most project making many jobless.