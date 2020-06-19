Pune to receive moderate rainfall till June 21, says IMD forecast

Due to the rains on Thursday, a nallah at Thermax Chowk Akurdi was seen overflowing. (HT PHOTO)

The city received moderate showers on Thursday, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till 5:30 pm, Shivajinagar has received 1 mm rainfall while Lohegaon received 18.0 mm rain.

“The rainfall recorded was between 1.5mm to 6.4mm. This rain has occurred due to western winds coming over Arabain sea which is causing strong convergence and it will have its impact on Konkan as well as Pune. The city will continue to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, director, IMD.

The maximum temperature for the day was 29.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius.

During the day, there was a thick cloud cover over the city, with a few spells of rain, according to IMD officials.

Some parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad also witnessed heavy rains.

Kolhapur sees heavy rainfall

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra received season’s first heavy rainfall since Wednesday resulting in the closure of some stretches of a state highway and a district highway for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging on Thursday.

The district had faced the brunt of unprecedented rainfall and floods last year.

According to officials, a stretch of the state highway connecting Ujlaiwadi to Kolhapur airport in Karveer tehsil was closed for vehicular traffic after water-logging was witnessed there.

The traffic has been diverted through Ambewadi Chikhli road, he said.

Similarly, vehicular movement was suspended on one of the roads in Kagal tehsil, after the Bastwade weir (a low dam) got submerged under two feet water, said an official from water resource department.

According to the district administration, at least 27 weirs on Panchaganga river got submerged after water was released from Radhanagari and Koyna dams.

As on Thursday, the Koyna dam had 33.27 TMC water, while the Almatti dam had 36.35 TMC water.

In Madhya (central) Maharashtra as well most of the districts received moderate rainfall, according to IMD officials.

Forecast for next three days

June 19: light rain, thunder, lightning very likely

June 20: Light rain, thunder, lightning very likely

June 21: Light rains likely