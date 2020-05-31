Pune to see additional relaxations, PMC order expected today

The Maharashtra government is relaxing certain curbs as the state enters phase 5 of the lockdown and Pune is also set to see easing of restrictions and changes in the containment zone map which will, henceforth, be implemented on a micro-level.

A detailed order of what will be open and what will continue to be shut was issued by the state government on Sunday, but the Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, as per powers conferred to him by Maharashtra’s chief secretary, will issue the detailed order for the city on Monday.

“We will issue the order on Monday which will have clear guidelines on what all additional restrictions will be relaxed. As per state guidelines some more shops, private cabs and autorickshaws for essential services can be allowed to operate.”

Gaikwad will also redraw the containment zone map, adding a few more areas and removing those where cases have reduced. “Instead of sealing the entire area, we will rather adopt a micro-containment strategy and seal few houses, a society or a building from where Covid-19 cases are being reported,” said the municipal chief.

As per the government’s latest order, cycling, jogging, running in playgrounds, beaches, society premises, gardens and open spaces are now allowed by maintaining social distancing. The shops have also been allowed to open on odd-even basis.