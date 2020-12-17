Sections
Pune traffic constable suspended after video of alleged bribery goes viral

PUNE: A Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police constable was suspended, pending an internal inquiry, after a video of her surfaced on social media showing a suspected traffic rule...

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police constable was suspended, pending an internal inquiry, after a video of her surfaced on social media showing a suspected traffic rule violator putting money directly in her back pocket. The video was identified to have been shot from a shop or a house in Sai Chowk area of Pimpri. The video was making rounds on social media as it showed a suspected payment of bribe in a manner that would avoid direct contact or detection by the official’s colleagues who were standing nearby.

“She is a constable and has been suspended. It has been identified as an incident from Pimpri. An internal inquiry will be initiated against her to identify what happened at the spot,” said Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“She was deployed at a chowk around 15-20 feet from the place where the video was shot. We are awaiting orders from superiors to take necessary action,” said senior inspector Ravindra Kunte of Pimpri Division.

The two women in the now-viral video are seen without helmet. However, it is not clear what violation they are being caught for. The constable is seen asking one of the two women on the bike to come close and after an inaudible conversation that followed between the two, the alleged traffic rule violator puts something in the back pocket of the female official.

