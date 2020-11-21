Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune varsity final exam students complain over discrepancies in results

Pune varsity final exam students complain over discrepancies in results

After SPPU started announcing results online students complained that some were allotted wrong marks, marked absent for exams and some have even got zero marks

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:25 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

From October 12 SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

After final year students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and affiliated colleges complained of various issues faced by them during the online and offline exams, now in a new set of allegations they claim there are discrepancies in results.

From October 12 SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. While for all those students who couldn’t attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons, they were allowed to reappear for the online exam from November 5 to 7.

After SPPU started announcing results online students complained that some were allotted wrong marks, marked absent for exams and some have even got zero marks, among others.

“Till now we have received more than 800 complaints from students of various departments related to the results. So today (on Thursday) we met Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, regarding these issues and demanded to take necessary steps immediately to resolve it,” said Kamlakar Shete, a final year student and Pune city vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal students’ organisation.



Another student Ketan Gaikwad from commerce stream said, “My exam papers were good and I expected more marks, but I have scored very less in a couple of subjects. I have raised my issue with the college administration and want to review my marks.”

Right from the first day of exams students who appeared for online and offline exams faced issues while writing the papers. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where the physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

“SPPU has started announcing the results online and the process is still in progress. Those students who have doubts can approach the SPPU examination department. The issues will be resolved as per the rules and regulations of the examination,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, board of examination and evaluation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Nov 21, 2020 16:12 IST

latest news

World Television Day: What makes ‘idiot box’ so loved
Nov 21, 2020 17:08 IST
13 tribal children being trafficked to Gujarat rescued in Udaipur
Nov 21, 2020 17:06 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz, Jasmin, Aly Goni take revenge from Kavita
Nov 21, 2020 17:02 IST
Wagholi and Kharadi residents in Pune choke in polluted air due to garbage burning
Nov 21, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.