Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune varsity’s Rs 656.38 crore budget presented in the senate

Pune varsity’s Rs 656.38 crore budget presented in the senate

In light of the ongoing pandemic, it was decided to hold another supplementary budget session in the month of October where a detailed discussion will be done

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:09 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

It was demanded by the majority of senate members to repeat the budget presentation once the Covid-19 situation is normal. (Sanket Wankhade/HT File PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) budget of Rs 656.38 crore was sanctioned in the senate meeting held online on Thursday. A total deficit of Rs 62.24 crore existed in the budget. However, in light of the ongoing pandemic, it was decided to hold another supplementary budget session in the month of October where a detailed discussion will be done.

It was demanded by the majority of senate members to repeat the budget presentation once the Covid-19 situation is normal.

SPPU’s management council member Rajesh Pande presented the budget for the financial year 2020-21 through an online senate meeting. SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice-chancellor N S Umrani, registrar Prafulla Pawar and several senate members were present through the digital platform.

“As the budget was prepared before the month of March, there was no allocations or provisions made regarding Covid-19 precautionary measures. So to fulfil the SPPU expenses, temporary sanction was given to the budget, but it was demanded by senate members that later on in the month of October budget should be presented again for a detailed discussion. Whereas it won’t be possible to call a re-meeting on budget presentation as per the university law,” said Pande.



According to Pande, a senate meeting will be called in the month of October and supplementary additions will be made to the budget.

“The total income of the university is Rs 594.14 crore which has various provisions made for the next financial year. As there is an increase in the expenses this year, there is a deficit of Rs 62.24 crore in it and compared to last year this deficit has increased. Last year, there was around Rs 47.79 crore deficit in the budget.” added Pande.

According to Karmalkar, the senate meeting on SPPU budget was very fruitful and all the senate members actively participated in the online discussion.

“Everyone kept their points related to budget and it was discussed in detail,” he said.

2019

Total income: Rs 585.21 crore

Budget: Rs 633 crore

Deficit: Rs 47.79 crore

2020

Total income: Rs 594.14 crore

Budget: Rs 656.38 crore

Deficit: Rs 62.24 crore

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude jolts Haryana’s Rohtak
Jun 26, 2020 17:16 IST
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
Jun 26, 2020 17:17 IST
Keerthy Suresh: We’re stronger than what we actually think we are
Jun 26, 2020 17:15 IST
When Emraan Hashmi rated Sushant Singh Rajput higher than Varun, Sidharth
Jun 26, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.