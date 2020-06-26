Pune varsity’s Rs 656.38 crore budget presented in the senate

It was demanded by the majority of senate members to repeat the budget presentation once the Covid-19 situation is normal. (Sanket Wankhade/HT File PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) budget of Rs 656.38 crore was sanctioned in the senate meeting held online on Thursday. A total deficit of Rs 62.24 crore existed in the budget. However, in light of the ongoing pandemic, it was decided to hold another supplementary budget session in the month of October where a detailed discussion will be done.

SPPU’s management council member Rajesh Pande presented the budget for the financial year 2020-21 through an online senate meeting. SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice-chancellor N S Umrani, registrar Prafulla Pawar and several senate members were present through the digital platform.

“As the budget was prepared before the month of March, there was no allocations or provisions made regarding Covid-19 precautionary measures. So to fulfil the SPPU expenses, temporary sanction was given to the budget, but it was demanded by senate members that later on in the month of October budget should be presented again for a detailed discussion. Whereas it won’t be possible to call a re-meeting on budget presentation as per the university law,” said Pande.

According to Pande, a senate meeting will be called in the month of October and supplementary additions will be made to the budget.

“The total income of the university is Rs 594.14 crore which has various provisions made for the next financial year. As there is an increase in the expenses this year, there is a deficit of Rs 62.24 crore in it and compared to last year this deficit has increased. Last year, there was around Rs 47.79 crore deficit in the budget.” added Pande.

According to Karmalkar, the senate meeting on SPPU budget was very fruitful and all the senate members actively participated in the online discussion.

“Everyone kept their points related to budget and it was discussed in detail,” he said.

2019

Total income: Rs 585.21 crore

Budget: Rs 633 crore

Deficit: Rs 47.79 crore

2020

Total income: Rs 594.14 crore

Budget: Rs 656.38 crore

Deficit: Rs 62.24 crore