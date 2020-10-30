Pune varsity to hold re-exams after ABVP affiliated students stage protest

To press for demands related to final year examinations and other student related issues, the student volunteers of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a “Pungi Bajao” protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) main building on Thursday. The protest started at 11 am outside the SPPU main building.

Later, the protesting students surrounded SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof NS Umrani when he came to talk with them.

Students said that they will not leave the varsity campus before having a meeting with vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. After a wait for more than five hours, Karmalkar met the protestors and assured to take steps to address their demands.

“Since last more than a month, even before the final year exams started, we have been demanding that the exam be conducted with adequate planning so that students do not face any inconvenience. The mismanagement of SPPU administration has caused thousands of students appearing for final year exams to face difficulties. We have been meeting SPPU officials regularly and raising our concerns, but no one is ready to hear it and so we decided to hold the protest today. The students are facing any issues, including test paper going missing, wrong questions and login issues. Till now more than 14,000 complaints have been lodged by students related to examination and we demand it to be addressed at the earliest,” said Anil Thombare, ABVP Pune functionary.

Umrani said, “We will be holding re-examination for those students who faced issues while appearing for online/offline exams in the first week of November. We have checked the complaints sent by students in detail and special exams will be conducted on November 5, 6 and 7. I met students on behalf of the vice- chancellor. I assure that appropriate steps will be taken to address their complaints.”

Issues faced by students

Soham Narkar, a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) third year student, said, “We used to earlier get BA degree along with LLB, but now it has been cancelled by SPPU. The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s law department dean, a newly appointed madam, said that she is unaware about the changes.

“She doesn’t know why this degree has been cancelled. The ‘Criminal Justice’ paper which was scheduled three days ago was cancelled it did not show in the exam system.”

Another final year Bachelor of Arts student Radhika Purohit said, “I am appearing through online mode for examination. I have faced late login issues due to technical problem. It is a common inconvenience faced by most of college students appearing for the final year examination. Most of the online questions does not show any answer options. On the day when we were to appear for German language paper, French language paper was given to us. It is complete exam mismanagement by Savitribai Phule Pune University.”