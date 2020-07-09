Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune woman duped of Rs 43.35 lakh by man who befriended her on social networking website

Pune woman duped of Rs 43.35 lakh by man who befriended her on social networking website

According to police, the incident happened between March 9 and May 25 and the complainant works in the private sector

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

So between March 9 and May 25, the woman transferred a total of Rs 43,35,000 through 39 different transactions in multiple banks. (Getty Images/iStock representative photo)

A 51-year-old woman was duped of Rs 43.35 lakh by a person who befriended her on a social networking website.

According to police, the incident happened between March 9 and May 25 and the complainant works in the private sector.

The woman is a resident of Katraj and became friends with a man on a social networking site in January 2020. The man claimed to be a foreign national. After communicating for a few days the man promised to send her valuables through a parcel.

The man called her from a number with country code of the United Kingdom, according to details provided by the complainant.



The man had promised to send an expensive watch, gold chain, bracelet, and an iPhone along with foreign currency through the parcel. However, he told her that she would need to pay money to get it cleared from customs.

So between March 9 and May 25, the woman transferred a total of Rs 43,35,000 through 39 different transactions in multiple banks.

During the period, a man claiming to be a manager from the Reserve Bank of India and a woman claiming to be from customs had called and sent emails to the woman. They promised her that the money she was paying would be provided back to her, according to the complaint.

As the complainant went to her bank to get the money back, the bank told her that she had been defrauded.

The accused then stopped answering her calls and messages.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act is registered at the cyber police station against unidentified persons.

Police inspector Santosh Barge of the cyber police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hong Kong tightens social distancing to combat new virus outbreak
Jul 09, 2020 16:57 IST
CBSE result date 2020 not yet released, notice circulating on social media fake
Jul 09, 2020 16:55 IST
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
Jul 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Collector bans pvt diagnostic lab
Jul 09, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.