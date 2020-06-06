Pune youth held for illegal possession of firearms, six ‘live’ cartridges

The arrested accused has been identified as Sachin Mahadev Jadhav ( 26), a resident of Koregaon in Satara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A youth has been arrested by Dehu road police for illegal possession of three pistols and six live cartridges, on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sachin Mahadev Jadhav ( 26), a resident of Koregaon in Satara district.

Jadhav was arrested after crime branch officials got a tip-off that he would be arriving in the area to sell the firearms and cartridges to another person.

According to the police, Jadhav has a criminal past and was into the business of selling firearms. The crime branch officials are trying to find out the main source, who gave the firearms to Jadhav and whether he was running a gang supplying firearms to criminals in the region.

The crime branch officials under additional commissioner Ramnath Pokale is investigating further in the case.