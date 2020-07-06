Pune ZP issues new guidelines for RTE admissions after complaints from parents

The admission process for the 25 per cent Right to Education (RTE) kicked off from June 24 and in Pune district, a total of 16,617 RTE admissions were confirmed in the first lottery. (HT PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) education department has issued new guidelines for admissions under the right to education (RTE) after complaints from parents about a delay in verification of documents and lack of proper response and coordination from schools.

“According to the new guidelines the schools should inform the parents about the date for document verification via SMS and the date should be decided by the school. They should display the admission schedule at the school gate and if parents who have gone to their home town could not come on that particular date they should be given another date,” said Ranjit Shivtare, chairman, education and finance committee, Pune ZP.

“Parents from containment zones should be called to the school after the area comes out of the containment zone,” said Shivtare.

“Only five students should be called for admission at a time and only one parent should be called for documentation process and he/she should get body temperature checked before entry from the school gate,” added Shivtare.

The admission process for the 25 per cent Right to Education (RTE) kicked off from June 24 and in Pune district, a total of 16,617 RTE admissions were confirmed in the first lottery.

“We got complaints from parents about schools not cooperating during the admission process. So the new guidelines were issued. We want to give admissions to each and every student who is selected in the first lottery,” said Shivtare.

This year the document verification process is done at the school level due to the restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, earlier there were separate verification centres where education department officials would check the documents. At schools, staffers are pointing out small mistakes like the incorrect spelling of the name, printing mistake in the form, incomplete information or scratched information written in the form among others. And this is resulting in a denial of admission by the schools, the parents had claimed.

RTE admission in Pune district

For this academic year 2020-21 in Pune district, a total of 16,949 RTE seats were declared in 972 schools and 62,919 applications were received for the same

Out of these applications first RTE lottery was declared on March 17 and 16,617 admissions were confirmed.