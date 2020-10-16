Punekars blame civic body for flash floods 2.0

Kaushik Sabale of Arnyeshwar area cleaning his house after rainwater and mud entered the rooms in Wednesday night's flash floods, on Thursday. Rainwaters had entered their house last year also during heavy downpour. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

Wednesday night was a grim reminder of the nightmare which the Sabale family, residing at Satara road, faced during the September 2019 flash floods. A year ago, Kaushik Sabale and his family saw their homes destroyed after heavy rains in the city caused flash floods. On Wednesday, due to continuous heavy rains, several parts of the Pune city were affected by waterlogging as canals overflowed and water entered into houses and shops. Citizens have alleged that the same situation arises after every bout of heavy rainfall due to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)‘s mismanagement.

“At around 9pm, water level started rising in the nearby nullah and having learnt our lessons from last year’s tragedy, we immediately shifted elderly people and children to the first floor in the house. Then, the water flow was so strong that it broke our house wall and water entered into our house. It brought all the garbage and mud inside and also damaged our vehicles. Two months ago, PMC officials along with the commissioner had come here to survey our area. At that time they assured us that they will build a retaining wall near the nullah, but it nothing happened on ground. Yesterday’s damage is only because of the mismanagement of the PMC officials,” said Kaushik Sabale, a resident of Arnyeshwar area on Satara Road.

Most of the lanes in Sahakarnagar and Satara road area, which are near the nullah, were affected by the flash floods. However, as citizens were alert, most of them immediately shifted their family members, parked their vehicles at safer places and tried to control the damage. Treasure Park society was one of the most affected housing societies during last year’s flash floods. Hundreds of two-wheelers and cars were damaged as water entered into the housing society’s parking lot. However, this year residents of this society shifted their vehicles soon after heavy rains started on Wednesday night.

Rohidas Kewale, a shop owner in Sahakarnagar, who started his business last week, said, “I had started my business last week and had spent around Rs 25,000 to buy small furniture and goods for the shop. Now everything inside the shop has been damaged. We want compensation from the PMC for our losses as this flood has happened due to their mismanagement as they failed to build the retaining wall to contain the overflowing nullah.”

A similar situation was witnessed at Sinhgad road which faced massive waterlogging on Wednesday night. The water level had risen above the road median and at one spot near Santosh Hall chowk, the road median was broken by the people. Water entered into several shops located on Sinhgad road and some of the prominent hospitals like Madhukar Hospital and Patil Hospital.

Prashant Sheth, owner of Siddhi Medical at the Patil hospital, said, “After 10pm, water started rising above the footpath level and suddenly in minutes it rose higher. We didn’t get enough time to move our goods inside the shop, 30 per cent of medicine goods has been damaged and we had to throw it.”