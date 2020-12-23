Quarantine, RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from UK, Middle East

These guidelines are applicable to all passengers arriving at Lohegaon international airport from the Middle East and Europe (including transit passengers) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Following the lead of state government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a circular with guidelines for quarantine of international passengers coming in from the Middle East and Europe.

The passengers have been advised to undergo a compulsory institutional quarantine and a compulsory RT-PCR test.

The guidelines come in the wake of the distinct phylogenetic cluster of SARs-CoV-2 which is believed to be more transmissible than the current strain of the virus.

These guidelines are applicable to all passengers arriving at Lohegaon international airport from the Middle East and Europe (including transit passengers), irrespective of further travel plans, till further orders.

The PMC, in its circular issued on Tuesday, has stated that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is spreading and growing rapidly in the United Kingdom (UK).

While all the flights coming in from the UK have been suspended temporarily by the Government of India, under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005, the following guidelines to be followed at the Lohegaon international airport as a measure of caution to prevent the spread of the new strain of the Coronavirus in Pune.

Pune airport has regular flights from Dubai and also other countries. Testing facilities are also available for domestic flights coming in from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Goa.

The guidelines state that all the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries should be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels, for seven days.

If the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to Naidu Hospital for future evaluation and treatment.

On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted, but the test will be conducted between the fifth and seventh day at the hotels, at the cost of the quarantined passengers. If the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after five to seven days with the advice of seven days mandatory home quarantine.

If the test result is found positive but the passenger is asymptomatic then s/he will continue at the same hotel in quarantine or at the Covid-19 Hospital for 14 days.

The PMPML has been asked to make arrangements for the transport of all passengers coming in from these countries to the hotels. The passports of all the passengers will be dropped off at the hotel and returned at the time of discharge. The arrangement for the testing of these passengers will be made through linking of private laboratories to the quarantine hotels and the same will be charged to the passengers.

PPE Kits will be provided to immigration officers as well as everyone working at the airport by Pune International Airport Authority.

Passengers who travelled to the UK (in the last 15 days) must report to PMC helpdesk at 020 - 25506800 /01/02/03).

BOX

A total of 2,059 passengers from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Goa were tested since November 25 of which 27 tested positive for the infection

A total of 16 hotels in various locations in the city have been identified for compulsory institutional quarantine with the cost ranging from Rs 1,600-Rs 4,480 for single occupancy per day

A total of 21 laboratories have also been identified for testing, cost for which will be borne by the passengers.