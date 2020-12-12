Railway employee dies in hit-and-run near Pune station

PUNE: A trackman working for railways was killed in a hit-and-run road accident in Pune on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bhaupatil Pandharinath Nagre (37) of Shivajinagar Railway Quarters. He worked with the Central Railway office of the District Railway Manager (DRM) on Bundgarden road.

He was riding a CBZ motorcycle towards Jehangir hospital to get photocopies of some documents when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to the police.

“He was wearing a loose-fitting helmet. When the vehicle rammed him, the helmet came off. As the accident spot is not covered by CCTV camera facility, it is difficult to identify which vehicle hit the victim and there were not many people on the road at the time,” said sub-inspector Rahul Patil of Bundgarden police station who is investigating the case.

As the opposite road to which Nagre was riding was closed, the police suspect the accused to be riding or driving on the wrong side of the road.

A complaint was lodged by Ranganath AWhad (48) Nigdi and maternal cousin of the deceased.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b) and 184 of Motor vehicle Act was registered at Bundgarden police station.