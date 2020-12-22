Railway police seize 34kg hashish worth Rs 1.4 crore; two held

“The hashish seized from the two men weighed around 34.4 gram and could have fetched around Rs 120 crore in the black market,” according to Sadanand Vayse-Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune unit, have arrested two men and seized hashish worth Rs 1.4 crore from them.

The arrested men have been identified as Lalit Kumar also known as Dayanand Sharma (49), a resident of Shamshi village in Bhuntar region of Kulu in Himachal Pradesh, and Kaulsingh Roopsingh Singh (40) also a resident of Kulu in Himachal Pradesh. They were arrested around 11 pm on Saturday (December 19).

“The hashish seized from the two men weighed around 34.4 gram and could have fetched around Rs 120 crore in the black market,” according to Sadanand Vayse-Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Pune.

Of the seized narcotics, 22kg was meant to be sent to Mumbai, 5kg each to Goa and Bangalore, and 2kg was meant to be sold in Pune, said police.

“They hid the hashish inside the silencers (exhaust pipes) of the vehicles and brought it to Delhi before it was transported further. We caught one of the arrested men as he was taking the bags from the railway station to a secret location. Required tests were conducted and samples have been sent for chemical analysis. I took advice from Sameer Vankhede of Narcotics CB (NCB) in Mumbai and conducted further investigation,” said Patil.

From hotspots in North India, the hashish was collected in Kasol tehsil of Uttarakhand and then brought to Delhi, according to the police. The hotspots mentioned by railway police include Manali, Manali, Rasol, Tosh, Chalan, Batang, and Kasol.

“We have been working on inputs for this case for the past two months. In the past four days, we received information about Delhi to Pune trains. Four officers and at least 45 staff members were deployed at entry points of the trains. At 11.05 pm on December 19, we arrested two men with 34kg hashish. This could have been sold before December 28, in light of the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration,” said Patil.

The hashish was wrapped in a black carbon-paper-kind of a layer which ensured that it evaded detection on the scanners, according to the SP.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b), (2), and 29 of NDPS Act has been registered at Pune Railway police station.

Proposal for formation of SIT to probe drug supply in and out of Maha

-The GRP SP, Pune has proposed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation of drug supply in and out of Maharashtra.

-The SIT will comprise of Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune rural and GRP Pune police.