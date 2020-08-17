Rain hampers work at jumbo Covid-19 facility in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to miss the August 19 deadline for setting up the jumbo Covid-19 facility at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) grounds, due to incessant rains in the city.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Due to rains, we will miss the August 19 deadline to complete the work of the 800-bed jumbo Covid-19 facility at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), ground. However, we are trying to start the ICU section by that time. The oxygen bed facility will be ready in the next few days.”

Rao said, “Though the work is getting delayed, currently the bed availability in Pune is at a comfortable level. There are no complaints from residents.”

While work is in progress at two jumbo facilities - College of Engineering Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground, Pimpri - the setting up of facility at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground is on hold.