Sections
Home / Pune News / Ram temple event celebrations take place in Pune under strict police vigil

Ram temple event celebrations take place in Pune under strict police vigil

Both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police had intensified night patrolling in the wake of the event and ensured that social distancing guidelines were followed. Sensitive areas were given additional police bandobast

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:10 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the event at its office on Jungli Maharaj road where the city president Jagdish Mulik offered symbolic puja and distributed sweets to the party men and office bearers present. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, along with strict police vigil had an impact on the celebrations of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, on Wednesday

The restrictions are imposed in certain parts of the city under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and guidelines of social distancing stipulated by the central and state health departments.

Pune unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the event at its office on Jungli Maharaj road where the city president Jagdish Mulik offered symbolic puja and distributed sweets to the party men and office bearers present.

“This is one of the historic movements not just for us for the entire country. We celebrated the event by following all the guidelines issued by police,” said Mulik.



The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha president Anand Dave along with the organisation members also performed puja of Lord Ram, distributed booklets on the temple movement and sweets at a temple in Sadashiv peth.

The Pimpri Chinchwad unit of BJP celebrated the event by distributing sweets and performing and performing puja even as Pimpri-Chinchwad police had served notices to some of the workers.

The BJP workers were served notice on Tuesday under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

PCMC commissionerate officials incharge for security stated that notices were served as preventive measure.

BJP officials said that the celebrations took place peacefully with social distancing and adherence to the guidelines of the government.

Both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police had intensified night patrolling in the wake of the event and ensured that social distancing guidelines were followed. Sensitive areas were given additional police bandobast.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pune rural police issued an order warning action against people circulating inflammatory, misleading and objectionable content on social media.

In the city, the Muslim dominated areas were peaceful and it was business as normal for the residents. The city police had also conducted a series of meeting with community elders regarding the event and spoke at length about communal harmony and peace in the society. Strict police watch was maintained across the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:35 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra’s preparedness for heavy rains
Aug 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.