Rapid antigen tests make up 20% of total tests conducted in Pune city since July

Health workers during a door-to-door screening in the city. As of August 17, of the 3.64 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted by the civic body, 75,000 have been done using rapid antigen detection kits. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ramped up its testing drastically which has now taken the city to highest tests per million in the country in Pune city. A major boost to this was given as the civic body started buying rapid antigen testing kits since July.

Out of the total tests conducted by the civic body, about 20 per cent of them were conducted through rapid antigen testing. As of August 17, out of the 3.64 lakh, Covid-19 tests conducted by the civic body about 75,000 are done using rapid antigen detection kits, according to Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pushing states and Union territories to test more people using rapid antigen testing since ‘Antigen tests is a promising tool for quick diagnosis of Covid-19’, the civic body is now looking to test more using rapid antigen testing.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal informed, “As of August 17 out of the 3.64 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted by the civic body about 75,000 have been done using rapid antigen detection kits.”

The civic body recently passed an order to body one more lakh of antigen testing kits, given that the city is now one of the worst affected in the country.

In a letter to all the states dated July 16, despite the ICMR’s letter to all states to provide real-time updates on the number of antigen tests conducted, Maharashtra government does not provide the bifurcation in the number of tests conducted. As per the state health department report, out of 34,92,966 laboratory samples, 6,57,450 have been tested positive (18.82 per cent) for Covid-19 until Friday.

While real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is considered the gold standard for testing for its high level of testing, the ICMR is pushing for RAT as it provides quick results and helps isolate patients faster. Test results for RT-PCR may take up to 24-48 hours to reach till the hospital or the local civic body which further delays contact tracing.

The ICMR guidelines for rapid antigen detection tests are to consider a Covid-19 positive as a positive and start treatment while for a Covid-19 negative through a rapid antigen test, in case of symptomatic the sample needs to be sent for RT-PCR testing while an asymptomatic Covid-19 negative through RAT is considered a Covid-19 negative.

The ICMR also calls upon all the states to ensure that all the antigen testing points are appropriately linked with RT-PCR facility, where symptomatic negatives will be tested.