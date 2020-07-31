Record Class 10 result raises cut-off lists for first year junior college admissions

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday and the Maharashtra’s passing percentage this year went up to 95.30 per cent.

It is the highest passing percentage of the state in last decade and the good performance will impact the cut-off lists of prominent colleges for Class 11 (first year junior college) admissions in the city. A total of 15,466 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks in Pune division.

“This year’s SSC results are excellent and it will certainly have an impact on the Class 11 admissions. The cut-off list for admission will increase by around 5 per cent and students will have to fare well in tests and interviews to get a seat in colleges of their wish. The office of deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune should allow colleges for “extra intake” of students for this year. Last year, some colleges were allowed to take 10 per cent extra intake of students,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Fergusson College principal Ravindrasinh Pardeshi said, “Every student wants to get admission in good colleges. It will be a tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges in the city this year because of record SSC results.”

Deputy director of education, Pune, has started the Class 11 admission process online from July 16. From August 1, passed students of Class 10 from any board can fill Part 1 form online. From a total of 301 junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1,05,732 seats are available. Till date, more than 57,000 students have registered online for the Class 11 admission.

“While filling the admission form students need to only upload Class 10 marksheet.

“If other documents are not attached during the admission process by students due to technical reasons, then colleges need to take self-declaration from students and three months’ time will be given to them. There are enough number of seats available in Pune division for students. The Part 2 form filling schedule will soon be declared.” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.