Reopening of schools: 5,671 teachers in rural Pune get tested, 17 positive

With schools in rural areas of the district set to reopen from Monday, the administration has completed conducting Covid-19 tests for teachers posted at these schools.

According to data released by the Pune district education department, of the total 20,244 teachers and non-teaching staff in Pune rural, 5,671 of them underwent the Covid-19 test on Saturday (November 21). At least 17 of them were found to be Covid-19 positive.

“We are currently carrying out Covid-19 tests of teachers in Pune district and till now, around 17 teachers have been found positive. Once we complete the testing of all the teachers and get their reports, the schools in Pune district will be started in a phasewise manner till December 1. Currently, only three subjects will be taught in the school to the students – Mathematics, Science and English. The daily school timings will be only for three hours,” said Ganpat More, primary education office, Pune Zilla Parisha.

There are approximately 6.5 lakh students in Pune district studying in Classes 9 to 12 and around 22,000 teachers for teaching various subjects to them. Though the state government has given permission to start the schools from November 23, majority of parents are not yet willing to send their children to school until the Covid-19 vaccine is available.

“It is a high risk to send our children to school to attend physical classes. My son is in Class 10 and currently, he attends online classes daily, for school as well as private classes. So, we will not be sending our son to school till there is a medicine or vaccine available,” said Shailesh Sirvi, a parent.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said the decision on reopening schools in the city will be taken after a review meeting on December 13.