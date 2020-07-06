Residents defy janata curfew appeal in PCMC

Most shops at the Pimpri market were found to be open on Sunday despite a janta curfew call by the local administration. (HT PHOTO )

Despite the local administration’s appeal to not venture out on Sunday, which was to be observed as a “janata curfew” day in Pimpri-Chinchwad, large crowds were seen at shops across the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Usha Dhore and the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar appealed for a curfew twice a week – on Sundays and Thursdays.

The appeal came as the industrial town has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases. As on Sunday, PCMC reported 4,288 cases and 61 deaths.

However, despite the appeal, people followed a regular Sunday routine as most of the shops were open and heavy traffic was on display in most areas in PCMC.

People followed their routine in the morning, many claiming that they were not aware of the curfew appeal made by the PCMC civic body.

“I have not heard anything about the janata curfew. Like a daily routine, I will close my shop at 5pm. I don’t think anyone is aware as I can see all the shops are open at Dange chowk,” said the owner of Raj vada pav centre in Thergaon.

In other areas, like Kalewadi phata, normal traffic was seen while at the Pimpri market all shops were open but customers were scattered.

The shops at Pimple Saudagar and Chinchwad had a mixed response to the curfew; some were closed.

“Since the message was circulated by 9pm yesterday, many people are still not aware of the appeal. Once people are aware of it they will support the call of the mayor and commissioner,” Anna Bodade, assistant municipal commissioner, PCMC said.

In the last 15 days, the civic body authorities have noticed people not following social distancing norms and despite fine not wearing masks.

Although the civic body is not in favour of a complete lockdown, they are seeking support from residents so that the transmission of the virus can be stopped.

“Twice a week is a good idea, I hope on this Thursday, we will see more people voluntarily observing the curfew,” Bodade said.

Mask for Safe PCMC movement:

Pimpri -Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has started selfie with mask to support the wearing of masks. PCMC aims for safe movement within its jurisdiction. The selfies can be sent to @pcmcindiagovin.

The PCMC has appealed to people to stay home, maintain social distance and fight Covid-19 together. In a tweet, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar was seen posing with his mask delivering the message ‘I have worn a mask, have you?’