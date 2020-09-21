Residents want Khadda Market in Pune to be relocated; traders cry foul say false violations listed

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught residents a new way of living. Things which were the usual norm earlier have to be discarded now, including the overcrowded daily vegetable markets set up across the city serving residents with fresh produce. Norms of social distancing, sanitiser stands and wearing of masks have made setting up or restarting such local markets a dangerous proposition as it could lead to spreading of the Covid-19 infection.

A similar situation has presented itself at the 40-year-old Khadda market of Pune Cantonment near Pul Gate. The market served at least a thousand residents living in the area before the pandemic started. The market stands empty currently owing to the lockdown enforced by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). However, residents now do not want the market to restart in the area and demand its relocation as they fear that restarting the market will lead to the spread of Covid-19. The market sees as many as 400 fruit and vegetable sellers operating there on a daily basis. Following the closure, the vegetable sellers have started occupying the entire road stretch outside the market leading to congestion in the area.

A spot visit conducted by HT on Friday and Saturday revealed that the vendors, both vegetable and fruit sellers, were operating without any fear of the cantonment authorities and most of them were not wearing masks. Similarly, buyers were seen crowding the area and social distancing regulations were being violated.

Shopkeeper Nilesh Kanse, who stays in the immediate vicinity of the market, said, “The rules which are applicable to Market Yard must also be applied here. Covid-19 will spread faster in the area if the market reopens as social distancing norms are not being maintained. We have petitioned the PCB seeking relocation of the market.”

Parvez Qureshi, another resident of the area, said, “The market traders don’t operate by rules and regulations. There is no timing discipline and they are currently even dumping garbage in the area. We have informed the PCB administration and have asked the board administration to relocate them as they are a source of nuisance to us. Now, they are occupying roads and are not wearing masks and violating social distancing rules.”

PCB vice-president Vivek Yadav, said, “The vegetable and fruit sellers have been selling their goods there since the past 40 years and due to the Covid crisis their livelihood has been affected. We will soon take a decision of either relocating them or restarting the market as they have been suffering huge financial losses over the past six months. A decision will be taken with due consultation of MLA Sunil Kamble and the board administration.”

Someshwar Kale, a fruit seller, said, “We have been given legal rights by the board to operate at the Khadda market since the past four decades. Now, they are indulging in politics and our right to livelihood is being denied. We want the market to open so that we can feed our families. Currently with no income, we are starving and have no option but to occupy the roadside. Some vested interests, including area residents, are filing false complaints about violation of social distancing and not wearing masks. The area comes under CCTV surveillance and nobody is violating the rules. We are being targeted by the vested interests who want to start a parking lot in the area. Our union is planning to consider legal option to fight for our rights.”

PCB chief executive officer Amit Kumar, said, “We have received petitions from both the sides. Residents don’t want the market to open, but the traders want it to restart. The market was closed due to Covid-19 regulations related to health and hygiene. The decision was supposed to be reviewed after August 31, however, residents opposed the reopening on grounds of the Covid crisis. A decision will be taken keeping both the options on the table. Earlier, we had thought about relocating it to Golibar Maidan, but it is not feasible option. Currently, the entire area is functioning properly and there has been no increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the area. The matter is before the board and it will take a final call on the issue soon.”

Area resident Rajshekhar Angre, said, “The Khadda market was shut down due to Covid-19 crisis and we don’t want the market to reopen as it might jeopardise our health. The PCB must look at other options. The public toilet is also currently not useable as traders are occupying the footpath there.”

Though the area is near Bhavani peth, which has been a Covid-19 hotspot, currently there is no containment zone operational here.