Sections
Home / Pune News / Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked

Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked

While no arrests were made in the case, the case will be sent to court along with a charge sheet, say police

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The incident occurred at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur. (Getty Images/Representative Photo)

The Pune rural police have booked 11 doctors and two resort managers for hosting a birthday party at a resort on Friday night in Shirur, Pune.

The incident occurred at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur. The manager of the resort denies any such action by the cops. However, the name of the resort was confirmed by the police.

“We received an anonymous tip that there was gathering of people inside a resort area on Friday night when they are supposed to be shut. A team was sent and they were found there. It was a birthday party of one of the doctors,” said police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Shikrapur police station.

The doctors all have a private practice and were celebrating the birthday of a fellow doctor.



The doctor whose birthday was being celebrated was hosting a dinner party. Whether alcohol was served or not is not confirmed.

While no arrests were made in the case, the case will be sent to court along with a charge sheet, according to PI Shelar.

A case under Sections 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations; and Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against the 13 at Shikrapur police station. Police sub-inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Move out of media lens to see people’s contribution in pandemic fight
Jul 19, 2020 16:23 IST
Diedhiou racially abused over penalty miss in English soccer
Jul 19, 2020 16:22 IST
Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked
Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST
Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.