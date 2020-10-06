Restaurants, bars resume business, owners hopeful of revival

Restaurants, bars and cafes reopened dine-in facilities on Monday, after six months of lockdown in the city. In at least two areas of the city housing several restaurants, Fergusson College road and Koregaon Park, customers were seen waiting patiently outside restaurants for their turn to be seated.

Dine-in facilities are allowed with 50 per cent capacity and restaurants and bars have to adhere to several restrictions and guidelines issued by the local authorities and the state government.

At the Chaitanya Paratha restaurant on Fergusson College road, customers were welcomed by owners with a traditional “aarti”.

“We are happy that our restaurant is now open to the public after almost six months. We make sure that the customers are safe and follow all safety precautions. The variety of Punjabi food is reduced to a certain extent, but all types of parathas are available,” said Samira Jangira, owner.

“We have reduced the number of tables from 50 to 16 so that social distance is maintained. We thermal scan each customer who comes to dine-in and provide them sanitisers and disposable masks,” she said.

“Our staff also follows all safety precautions and we have provided them with masks and gloves. After every order we sanitise every table and chair with hydrochloride solutions,” she said.

During the lockdown period, all our staff stayed back here in Pune and we provided them with all the necessary requirements, she added.

“We received a good response today,” she said.

Amar Kumar, a student who was waiting for a parcel, said, “I didn’t know restaurants are reopening. The food here is amazing and they are taking all safety precautions.”

Similar arrangements were seen at another prominent restaurant Wadeshwar on FC Road.

Hanuman More, manager, Wadeshwar, said, “Safety of the customers is our topmost priority and so we have reduced the tables form 44 to 22. All other safety measures are also followed strictly.”

“We have made arrangements for digital QR code menu card at the tables so that the customer just has to scan the code and see the menu and place the order,” he said.

“Our staff is provided with necessary safety gear and we sanitise the place often,” he said.

At a restaurant bar in Katraj hard disposable glasses are provided to customers and cashless payment is encouraged.

“We have made special sitting arrangements and alternate tables are in use so that social distancing is maintained. As we are using special types of glasses which are disposable for safety reasons,” said Vikrant Kenge owner of the restaurant bar.